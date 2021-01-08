 

BONDUELLE - Monthly statement of the number of shares and voting rights

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 56 942 095 Euros
Head Office: La Woestyne 59173 Renescure, France
Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

MONTHLY INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AND SHARES FORMING THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

ARTICLE 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATION OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET AUTHORITY

Date of latest
information 		Total number of
shares forming the capital 		Number of voting rights
 

 

31.12.2020 		 

 

32 538 340 		 

Theoretical Total

51 180 613
     

Actual Total *

50 653 428

 


*Actual Total     = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares
  – shares without voting rights

 

 

 



Attachment


Disclaimer

