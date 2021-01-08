KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INTRODUCES CUSTOM AIR FILTERS FOR BITCOIN AND BLOCKCHAIN RELATED MINING FARMS.

Cryptocurrency mining data centers require massive amounts of airflow. One of the most critical maintenance tasks in today's bitcoin mining data centers is ensuring bitcoin mining rigs run at optimum efficiency with clean air filters. Depending on the data centers' geographical location, Kronos recommends customized MERV 8 (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value) air filters design to create maximum efficiency for the mining center facility's cooling requirements.

"Bitcoin mining data center air filtration is not only important to building personnel health, but it is also an important factor of ensuring proper data transfer flow and mining rigs' electronic component stability. Implementing optimized air filtration, including utilizing the correct types of air filters which can help bitcoin mining farms to stay up to date with regulations, reducing equipment failure and cooling costs as well as improving the safety of employees."-said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

“Bitcoin mining data center air filtration is not only important to building personnel health, but it is also an important factor of ensuring proper data transfer flow and mining rigs’ electronic component stability. Implementing optimized air filtration, including utilizing the correct types of air filters which can help bitcoin mining farms to stay up to date with regulations, reducing equipment failure and cooling costs as well as improving the safety of employees.”-said Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

Air Pollution inside the data centers increases operating and energy costs. These centers require effective air filtration in order to optimize efficiency. Many cryptocurrency mining data centers are experiencing an increase in mechanical failures due to poor air quality. To remain fully operational, bitcoin mining centers must be air-conditioned to a certain temperature, and the mining equipment must be protected from contaminants in the air to avoid costly interruptions.

The most serious problem of the mining equipment is the corrosion of sensitive electronic components, which can lead to many problems.

Air Pollutants and gases, Sulphur, and salt inside the mining facility are drawn in from the outside air through ventilation ducts and through building openings which may cause this corrosion and lead to the breakdown of the mining electronic boards as well as metal hardware. They can also cause serious malfunctions to equipment deterioration and financial losses.