This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, or to buy shares in any jurisdiction. This announcement is an advertisement and not a prospectus.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN IT ARE NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY JURISDICTION WHICH THE SAME COULD BE UNLAWFUL.

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

8 January 2021

Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the “Company”) has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Rules following the publication of the Company's annual report and financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2020.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 2 September 2020 in relation to an offer for subscription under which the Company is seeking to raise up to £20 million, together with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £10 million.

The Supplementary Prospectus is available to download from the Company's website, www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk . The Prospectus will also shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Fund Management

Tel: 020 7523 4837

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.