 

GROUPE SEB Monthly Disclosure Of the Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights – 31.12.2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 18:19  |  45   |   |   

Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):

  • Issuer

Corporate name

SEB S.A.

Registered office

112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France

Stockmarket

Euronext Paris - A

ISIN

FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights

 

30 November 2020

30 December 2020

Shares in Euronext

50 307 064

50 307 064

Theoretical voting rights (1)

77 512 588

77 492 242

Effective voting rights

77 367 260

77 346 914

  1. Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
  • A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

Disclaimer

