GROUPE SEB Monthly Disclosure Of the Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights – 31.12.2020
GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):
- Issuer
|
Corporate name
|
SEB S.A.
Registered office
112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France
Stockmarket
Euronext Paris - A
ISIN
FR0000121709
- Numbers of shares and voting rights
|
|
30 November 2020
|
30 December 2020
|
Shares in Euronext
|
50 307 064
|
50 307 064
|
Theoretical voting rights (1)
|
77 512 588
|
77 492 242
|
Effective voting rights
|
77 367 260
|
77 346 914
- Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)
- A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.
