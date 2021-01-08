 

Zions Bancorporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Dates

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 18:22  |  49   |   |   

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced its expected earnings release dates for the fiscal first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. Zions expects to report its financial results on the following dates and times:

For the fiscal period

 

 

Earnings Release Conference Call Date and Time

First Quarter 2021

 

 

April 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Second Quarter 2021

 

 

July 19, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Third Quarter 2021

 

 

October 18, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Fourth Quarter 2021

 

 

January 18, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on these conference calls.

Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to the conference call. Approximately three weeks prior to the calls, information on how to access these calls can be found on the company's website at zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will be archived and available for 30 days after the call is completed.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $75 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

Zions Bancorporation NA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zions Bancorporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Dates Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced its expected earnings release dates for the fiscal first, second, third and fourth quarters of 2021. Zions expects to report its financial results on the following dates and times: For the fiscal period …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
Domtar Corporation Announces Sale of Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for ...
BABA Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders With Losses ...
United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Authorizes Use of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Nevada State Bank Claims “Best in State” Honor for Fourth Straight Year
04.01.21
California Bank & Trust Promotes Eric Ellingsen to CEO