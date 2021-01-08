 

GENFIT Informs its Shareholders of Certain Procedures for the Extraordinary General Meeting of January 13, 2021

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 8, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “Company”), today informs its shareholders of certain changes in certain of the participation and organization procedures for the extraordinary general meeting of January 13, 2021 (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”), following the publication of decree n° 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 extending and modifying decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 specifying the procedures for holding meetings behind closed doors (the “Decree”). Consequently, the procedures for participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting indicated in this press release (proxy representation, written questions, composition of the Committee and broadcast details) supplement those set out in the notice (avis) published in the Bulletins des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, no. 146 dated December 7, 2020.  

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with emergency measures imposed by the French government, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters located at Parc Eurasanté, 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, Loos (59120), France, without the physical presence of shareholders and others who are usually entitled to attend.

Terms of proxy representation at the Extraordinary General Meeting

In accordance with the Decree, a shareholder who has chosen to be represented by a proxy of its choice must notify its appointment to BNP Paribas Securities Services, and may also revoke it until the fourth day preceding the Extraordinary General Meeting, i.e. no later than Saturday, January 9, 2021, at midnight, Paris time. The proxy holder must send its voting instructions for the exercise of its proxy in scanned copy of the voting form, to BNP Paribas Securities Services, by e-mail to the following address: paris.bp2s.france.cts.mandats@bnpparibas.com.

The form must include the first and last name and address of the representative, the words “As a representative”, and must be dated and signed. The voting instructions are indicated in the “I vote by post” section of the voting card for the Extraordinary General Meeting. The proxy holder must attach a copy of his proof of identity and, where applicable, a power of attorney of the legal person he represents. In accordance with the Decree and in order to be taken into account, the electronic message must be received by BNP Securities Services no later than the fourth day preceding the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting, i.e. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at midnight, Paris time.

