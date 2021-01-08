GENFIT Informs its Shareholders of Certain Procedures for the Extraordinary General Meeting of January 13, 2021

Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 8, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases (the “Company”), today informs its shareholders of certain changes in certain of the participation and organization procedures for the extraordinary general meeting of January 13, 2021 (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”), following the publication of decree n° 2020-1614 of December 18, 2020 extending and modifying decree n° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 specifying the procedures for holding meetings behind closed doors (the “Decree”). Consequently, the procedures for participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting indicated in this press release (proxy representation, written questions, composition of the Committee and broadcast details) supplement those set out in the notice (avis) published in the Bulletins des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, no. 146 dated December 7, 2020.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with emergency measures imposed by the French government, the Board of Directors of the Company has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting will be conducted behind closed doors at the Company’s headquarters located at Parc Eurasanté, 885 Avenue Eugène Avinée, Loos (59120), France, without the physical presence of shareholders and others who are usually entitled to attend.