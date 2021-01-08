 

CGG

A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,113,923
Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241

Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority

 

Date of the information

  		 

Number of shares 		 

Number of theoretical voting rights
 

December 31, 2020

  		 

711,392,383 		 

711,643,049

 

