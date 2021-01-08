CGG Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 08.01.2021, 18:35 | 42 | 0 |
CGG
A French société anonyme
with a share capital of € 7,113,923
Registered office : 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy
Evry Trade and Companies Register 969 202 241
Monthly information relating to the number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French market authority
|
Date of the information
|
Number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
December 31, 2020
|
711,392,383
|
711,643,049
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0