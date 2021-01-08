 

Neptune Digital Announces Symbol Change Date and Corporate Update

Neptune Digital to Commence Trading Under New Trading Symbol “NDA” On TSX-V on February 12, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 5, 2021, the Company will commence trading under the ticker symbol “NDA” (TSXV: NDA) on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”) effective at the opening of trading on February 12, 2021. The Company has successfully reserved the trading symbol “NDA” with the TSX-V. The proposed change to the Company’s trading symbol remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

No action is required from shareholders in connection with the change to the Company’s trading symbol. Issued certificates representing commons shares of the Company will not be affected by the change to the Company’s trading symbol. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker or agents with any questions regarding the change to the Company’s trading symbol.

Neptune Digital continues to purchase crypto currencies on a daily basis strategically adding to some of our largest holdings being BTC, ATOM, USDT, DASH and ETH. The Company has doubled its ETH position in the last 45 days and intends to continue to dollar cost average. Neptune also holds Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, NEO, QTUM, OMG, FTM as well as cash and its investment with the Protocol Quant Fund.

“Neptune will continue to carefully and methodically accumulate crypto and maximize growth through reinvestment of earnings,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune’s CEO.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

The Company has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

604.319.6955

www.neptunedigitalassets.com  

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans”, “proposes” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the future prices of crypto currency and their likelihood of staying constant or climbing higher; the Company’s future earnings and operating costs; the Company’s future growth in total assets; the Company’s strategy to purchase crypto currency and optimize its crypto portfolio; the Company’s ability effectively dollar cost average its purchases of crypto currency; and the future outlook of the crypto currency market generally. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company’s ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

