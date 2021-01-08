 

Biannual Report on SEB S.A.’S Liquidity Agreement Entrusted to NATIXIS ODDO BHF – 31st December 2020

Regulatory News:

GROUPE SEB (Paris:SK):

An addendum to the liquidity agreement has been executed on 20 December 2019 with NATIXIS ODDO BHF in accordance with the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the AMF (French Market Authority) decision N° 2018- 01 of 2 July 2018 setting up the liquidity agreements for capital securities as normal market practice.

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris: SK) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at DECEMBER 31ST 2020:

  • 15 462 SEB shares
  • 2 380 757.92 euros

From 30/06/2020 to 31/12/2020, were executed:

  • Purchase: 240 transactions
  • Sale: 140 transactions

On the same period, exchanged volumes were:

  • Purchase: 14 490 shares and 2 092 047.0€
  • Sale: 13 714 shares and 1 996 587.0 €

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the signature date:

  • 8 225 shares
  • 3 043 039.4 euros

SEB S.A.
 SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 50 307 064 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 |  shareholders@groupeseb.com -  www.groupeseb.com

