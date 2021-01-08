 

SRPT EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – SRPT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) resulting from allegations that Sarepta may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On January 7, 2021, after market hours, Sarepta announced its gene therapy as a one-time treatment for the rare disorder Duchenne muscular dystrophy failed to show benefits compared with a placebo. Sarepta’s shares dropped almost 49.7%, or $83.95, from closing at $168.95 on January 7, 2021 to open at $85.00 on January 8, 2021.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Sarepta shareholders. If you purchased securities of Sarepta please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2018.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

