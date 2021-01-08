 

Freddie Mac Announces 2020 Year-End NAIC Designations and Price Breakpoints for STACR Debt, STACR Trust, and STACR REMIC Trust Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published on its website the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2020 filing year designations for certain STACR Debt notes and price breakpoints for certain STACR Trust and STACR REMIC Trust notes.

Freddie Mac expects to receive price breakpoints for certain STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA5, STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA5, and STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA6 notes in the near future. When the price breakpoints are available for certain notes in these three transactions, the price breakpoints will be appended to the 2020 year-end NAIC designation and price breakpoint file which is available on our website.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac’s Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We created the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first STACR notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our ACIS (Agency Credit Insurance Structure) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

