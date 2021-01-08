Freddie Mac Announces 2020 Year-End NAIC Designations and Price Breakpoints for STACR Debt, STACR Trust, and STACR REMIC Trust Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today published on its website the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) 2020 filing year designations for certain STACR Debt notes and price breakpoints for certain STACR Trust and STACR REMIC Trust notes.



Freddie Mac expects to receive price breakpoints for certain STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA5, STACR REMIC Trust 2020-HQA5, and STACR REMIC Trust 2020-DNA6 notes in the near future. When the price breakpoints are available for certain notes in these three transactions, the price breakpoints will be appended to the 2020 year-end NAIC designation and price breakpoint file which is available on our website.