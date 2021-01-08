 

Allstate to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings With Investors

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) will conduct a conference call and webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, to discuss fourth quarter 2020 earnings.

The company plans to file a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission announcing quarterly results at or after 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Feb. 3. To view Allstate’s quarterly results after their filing, including the earnings release and investor supplement, visit the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These materials will be available by about 5 p.m. Eastern at www.allstateinvestors.com. The company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K will be filed with the SEC later in February.

You can access the investor webcast at www.allstateinvestors.com. A replay will be posted shortly after the call ends. A list of preliminary dates and times for future earnings calls/webcasts is on the Allstate investor website.

To receive alerts about Allstate, enroll on the “Email Alerts” section of www.allstateinvestors.com. You can also get RSS feeds of news releases at www.allstatenewsroom.com.

Financial information, including material announcements about The Allstate Corporation, is routinely posted on www.allstateinvestors.com.

Zeit
04.01.21
Allstate Closes Acquisition of National General Holdings Corp.
17.12.20
Allstate Appoints Chief Sustainability Officer