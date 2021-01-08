Herborium Group Inc, Shareholders Update Letter

To our Valued Shareholders , Happy and Healthy New Year! By now, when the most difficult year of 21st century can be seen in the rear mirror and we all look with hope to a pandemic free life it’s time to provide an update on the recent milestones we achieved and to discuss our opportunities and vision for 2021 and beyond. The world has changed and so has Herborium. To survive and to provide shareholder value in this dynamically transforming global and domestic environment we have mapped a number of new roads for the company

Fort Lee, New Jersey, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Herborium Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM ), www.Herborium.com , www.acnease.com a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of proprietary all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics) and interactive advanced content targeting dermatological issues such as acne and Rosacea, and other health and wellness concerns, is happy to provide a Shareholders Update Letter from Dr. Agnes Olszewski, CEO.

2020 In Review

As a first step, I’d like to briefly recap a few noteworthy business milestones from 2020.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 and associated ‘lockdowns’, Herborium financial results actually where significantly improved. Our revenues grew 13% in comparison to 2019, with gross margin increased 14.75%. We ended 2020 with profitable 3rd and 4th quarters and an approximately 2/3rd decrease in our short term debt; all this was achieved without any changes to the capitalization table (i.e. no dilution) or other outside resources.

Our major European distribution partner THG (LON), a British e-commerce company went public on London Stock Exchange and is fast becoming one of the world’s leading beauty and wellbeing online retailer. We are prepared to participate in this growth through our ongoing commercial relationship which we hope to expand in the coming year.

2020 also saw a increased focus on the ‘environmental, social, and governance’ (“ESG”) movement, though this far from new to us here at Herborium. As a woman-led company offering natural, environmentally sustainable solutions that provides value for a diverse group of stakeholders, ‘ESG’ has always been part of our ‘DNA’

New Partners

As the global dietary supplements market is poised to grow by $26.7 billion during the period spanning 2020-2024, the major shift lies in where this growth will come from. In 2017, 31% of the world’s consumer disposable income originates from Asia. By 2030, Asia is expected to add an additional USD12 trillion in disposable income, which is almost 55% of the global increment. The Asian skincare market is expected to grow by 6% by 2022.