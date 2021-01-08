 

Guerrilla warfare expert and CEO of Cordillera, David Kilcullen warns that the attack on Capitol Hill looked like the opening move of a colour revolution

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 20:27  |  33   |   |   

DENVER and WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Kilcullen, CEO of Cordillera and one of the leading figures in the field of guerrilla warfare, has warned that this week's attack on Capitol Hill "looked a little like the opening move of a colour revolution, as seen in Ukraine, Serbia, Georgia or the Arab Spring".

In an essay published yesterday at The Australian, Kilcullen describes that there is, in the United States, a "sizeable active component for a revolt, with a far larger sympathiser network and support base".

Cordillera advises multiple city governments in the United States on urban public safety.

The author, a former Australian-American military officer now based in Denver, identifies a dangerous pattern in yesterday's disorders in the United States' capital: "Revolutions often begin with massive peaceful protests over a contested election. These lead to violence, which triggers a government crackdown, which provokes insurrection, international condemnation and, often, regime change."

The specialist, who has written five best-selling books on security, is considered the world's top insurgency expert. 

In his article at The Australian, Kilcullen warns that further acts of violence may happen in the next two weeks, marked by a conflict among left-wing populists, right-wing populists, and an establishment that includes elites from both political parties.

"Each has its peaceful political players, its mass street activists and its violent extremists," he emphasises. 

"The notion of an inevitable, peaceful democratic transfer of power is dead," he sums up.

Kilcullen served as the Special Advisor for Counterinsurgency to the Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice, and senior counterinsurgency advisor to General David Petraeus time Commanding General of United States, and international forces in Iraq.

He also worked as chief counterterrorism strategist at the U.S. State Department, operating in the Middle East, South Asia, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia, including operational activities in Afghanistan, Iraq and Pakistan.

During 22 years in the Australian army, Kilcullen was deployed in East Timor, Bougainville, and the Middle East.

His latest book, The Dragons and the Snakes, has been described by The Times of London as one that "should be read by everyone in uniform".

Along with David Kilcullen, Cordillera is directed by COO Alex Case, vice-president Roman D. Ortiz and vice-president and U.K. director, Gordon Pendleton.

The company provides geopolitical analysis and risk management to governments, corporate clients and NGOs in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa. 

The firm's suite of technological tools, and its distributed operations model, enables Cordillera to help clients adapt and thrive throughout the complex world that will arise as a consequence of the COVID-19 health emergency.

Cordillera
Media
Ramón Pedrosa
rpl@cordillera-apps.com  
+356 7946 7486
www.cordillera-apps.com

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guerrilla warfare expert and CEO of Cordillera, David Kilcullen warns that the attack on Capitol Hill looked like the opening move of a colour revolution DENVER and WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - David Kilcullen, CEO of Cordillera and one of the leading figures in the field of guerrilla warfare, has warned that this week's attack on Capitol Hill "looked a little like the opening move of a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mobile Gaming Will Continue to Surge into 2021 with Superstar Influencers Leading the Charge
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of $525 Million Initial Public Offering
Precious Metals E-waste Recovery Market worth $11.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Promotion Article of Mountain Huangshan: Reality Transcends the Dream was published on the website of Russian newspaper
Agriculture Analytics Market worth $1.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
'Powerless' teens at breaking point as UK enters third lockdown: Bupa experts urge parents to stay vigilant to mental health warning signs and seek help
Conveyor System Market worth $10.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
VivoPower International PLC Announces Successful Shareholder Loan Refinancing
China Report ASEAN presents the story of a millennial university graduate and her career choice as ...
Ribbon Selects Switch Connect as its First Universal Partner in Australia New Zealand
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments