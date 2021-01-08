 

Bessor Appoints New Auditor

NANAIMO, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (Bessor” or the “Company) announced today that it has appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as auditor of Bessor effective January 8, 2021. The resignation of Bessor’s former auditor, Crowe Mackay LLP, was accepted by the Company effective January 8, 2021.

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:
Investor Relations
Tel: 250-729-0453
Email: info@bessorminerals.com
Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
