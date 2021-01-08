Bessor Appoints New Auditor
NANAIMO, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (“Bessor” or the “Company”)
announced today that it has appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as auditor of Bessor effective January 8, 2021. The resignation of Bessor’s former auditor, Crowe Mackay LLP, was
accepted by the Company effective January 8, 2021.
BESSOR MINERALS INC.
Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President, CEO & Director
For further information, contact:
Investor Relations
Tel: 250-729-0453
Email: info@bessorminerals.com
Website: www.bessorminerals.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
