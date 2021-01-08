Onto Innovation Expands its 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference Schedule

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) today announced that due to high demand for one-on-one meetings, the Company has expanded its participation schedule. Onto Innovation’s presentation will be webcast live at 4:15 p.m. EST on January 13, 2021. Michael Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Steven Roth, chief financial officer, will now be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference on January 13, 14, 15, 2021. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson.

The 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference will be held virtually January 11 – 15, 2021. The presentation material utilized for the conference, and both the live and archived webcast of presentation, will be made available on the investor relations page of Onto Innovation’s website at investors.ontoinnovation.com.