Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series I Class B and Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $10,041 and $39,050, respectively. Over the entire accrual period, the dividend amount is $0.125 per share for Series I Class B shareholders and $0.25 per share for Series II Class B shareholders. Dividends have accrued at 10% per annum and cover amounts in arrears from October 1, 2020 through date of conversion or December 31, 2020 whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on January 29, 2021. All Series I Class B Convertible Preferred Stock was redeemed as of December 31, 2020. The record date for the Series II Class B Convertible Stockholders is January 19, 2021.

