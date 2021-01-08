 

Notice of fourth quarter and 2020 annual results and conference call 

Luxembourg, January 8, 2021 – Millicom will announce its fourth-quarter and annual 2020 results on February 11, 2021 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom will host a conference call for the global financial community on February 11, 2021 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

To access the live webcast visit this link.

Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A session should pre-register using the following link. Those unable to pre-register may also join the interactive event by calling any of the following numbers:

Sweden:          +46-8-5053-5281                                Luxembourg:  +352-8002-3716

UK:                  +44-20-3795-9972                              US:                   +1- 412-717-9224

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for seven days from February 11, 2021 at:

US: +1-412-317-0088

UK: +44-0203-608-8021

The replay passcode is: 10151223

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations 
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com


 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Manager
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment


