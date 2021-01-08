 

One World Universe Inc. Issues Corporate Update

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a holding company that invests in distressed assets and business opportunities within emerging industries, has issued a corporate update to its shareholders and potential new investors.

The company was made aware there were rumors of a merger with Life on Earth, Inc. (OTC: LFER) circulating around social media. To bring clarity, management of J. Craig Holding Corp. (JCHC) have a working relationship with the present LFER CEO, Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo, in which this past summer, JCHC participated in a Preferred B private offering for 50,000 shares. These shares were placed into the public entity as an asset and announced via an amended press release on September 29, 2020.

The later part of 2020 has been incredibly challenging for everyone, not only our team, but everyone around the world. Call management old fashioned, but when doing business, they prefer to meet with prospective acquisitions and clients face to face and “break bread” and COVID-19 has unfortunately created restrictive travel opportunities and ultimately has slowed down the process. In addition, both our CFO and CEO have dealt with surgeries, however, they have continued to work while on the mend.

Our CFO has invested good faith money into the company to assist with day-to-day operations and potential business acquisitions. Management has had multiple meetings with multiple business opportunities ranging from sports, CBD, cannabis, crypto and the film industry. The company is aggressively looking to add assets to the public entity if it meets our high standards and can bring value to both the company and its shareholders. The goal is to announce these new assets in the very near future.

The MVP MOVIE with Nate Boyer is moving along and according to an update received prior to the holidays, the film is now in post-production.

The One World website is still in development and will be launched shortly. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.JCHoldingCorp.com

