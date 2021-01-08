 

Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Financial Guidance at 8 a.m. ET on February 10, 2021

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, as well as on its financial guidance for 2021, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the release, Teva will conduct a conference call and live webcast on the same day, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

In order to participate, please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time): United States 1-866-966-1396; Israel 1-809-203-624 or International +44 (0) 2071 928000; passcode: 5458315.

A live webcast of the call will be available on Teva's website at: http://ir.tevapharm.com/. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available within 24 hours on the Company's website or by calling United States 1-866-331-1332; International +44 (0) 3333 009785; passcode: 5458315.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document and the conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first and second quarters of 2020, including in the sections captioned “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

