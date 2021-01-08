 

Orca Energy Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Financial and Operating Results for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company" and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) announces its preliminary unaudited financial and operating results for 2020. All currency amounts in this news release are in United States Dollars ($) unless otherwise stated.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's:

  • Average sales volumes for the year ended December 31, 2020 decreased 8.6% to 57.7 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMcfd”) compared to 63.1 MMcfd for the year ended December 31, 2019 and for Q4 2020 decreased 11.3% to 62.8 MMcfd compared to 70.8 MMcfd for Q4 2019. Reduced gas sales in 2020 were primarily attributed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on consumer investment/demand and abnormally high rainfall in early 2020 which reduced gas fired power demand due to increased hydro power generation.
  • Revenue decreased 10.4% to $76.7 million compared to $85.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 and for Q4 2020 decreased 10.3% to $20.8 million compared to $23.2 million in Q4 2019.
  • Cash and short-term investments totaled $103.8 million on December 31, 2020 compared to $138.7 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the substantial issuer bid of CDN$50 million completed in Q1 2020.
  • As at December 31, 2020 the current receivable from Tanzanian Electricity Supply Company (“TANESCO”) was $ nil (December 31, 2019: $ nil). The TANESCO long-term trade receivable as at December 31, 2020 was $27.6 million with a provision of $27.6 million compared to $47.5 million (provision of $47.5 million) as at December 31, 2019.
  • Capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $27.0 million, which included an advance payment of $11.4 million for the procurement of long lead items of the compression project, compared to $5.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The total value for the contract for the compression project signed in August 2020 is $38.0 million of which $24.7 million has been incurred to date. The expenditures in 2019 were primarily related to the refrigeration project for the Songas gas processing plant.
