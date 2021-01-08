 

Robotic Assistance Devices Announces That Previously Anticipated Order Is In Hand

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) has received the previously anticipated order for a 5-unit RAD solution. This order was received via one of RAD’s significant North American dealers.

“We couldn’t be any more elated in receiving this high profile order,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of RAD. “Our corporate culture is to never take any order for granted, and this one is certainly no exception. I applaud this particular dealer and the RAD sales team’s tenacity that was required to close this deal.”

A mix of SCOT, Wally and ROSA units will form a fully-integrated autonomous system, providing a secured distribution warehouse exclusively utilizing RAD solutions. This solution will save this client hundreds of thousands of dollars every year when compared to traditional solutions.

Specifics of the purchase agreement were not disclosed, but Reinharz added “This opportunity is scheduled to deploy before the end of February 2021, and I believe is just the tip of the iceberg for what the RAD sales funnel can deliver in 2021.”

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

