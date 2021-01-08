Analog Devices to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference and the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference as well as J.P. Morgan’s 19th Annual Tech/Auto Forum, both to be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at 9:40 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, respectively.

The webcasts for these conferences may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. Archived replays will also be available shortly following the webcasts.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices (Nasdaq: ADI) is a leading global high-performance analog technology company dedicated to solving the toughest engineering challenges. We enable our customers to interpret the world around us by intelligently bridging the physical and digital with unmatched technologies that sense, measure, power, connect and interpret. Visit http://www.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005028/en/