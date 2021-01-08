Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 4.

At 5 p.m. EST the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.