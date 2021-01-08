 

Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Fourth-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Credit Company will release their fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results at 4:05 p.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 4.

At 5 p.m. EST the same day, Jim Farley, president and chief executive officer; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of Ford’s senior management team will host a conference call to discuss the results. Representatives of the investment community will be able to ask questions on the call.

The presentation and supporting material will be available at www.shareholder.ford.com.

Toll free: 1.877.870.8664

International: 1.970.297.2423

Password: Ford Earnings

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

Replay After 8 p.m. EST Feb. 4, through Feb. 10

Toll free: 1.855.859.2056

International: 1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 1360173

Webcast: www.shareholder.ford.com

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 187,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

