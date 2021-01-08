 

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results and Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 22:10  |  56   |   |   

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced preliminary results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 26, 2020 in advance of its participation in the ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Preliminary Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

For the third quarter ended December 26, 2020, the Company expects to report:

  • Net sales increased 6.5% to approximately $302.3 million.
  • Same store sales increased approximately 4.6%, including an increase in retail store same store sales of approximately 1.9% and an increase in e-commerce sales of approximately 16.3%.
  • Net income per diluted share of approximately $1.00 based on 29.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding, compared to net income per diluted share of approximately $0.85 in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation. Net income per diluted share in the prior-year period includes an approximately $0.04 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period grew 22.2% to $0.99, compared to $0.81 in the prior-year period.

“We are very pleased with our third quarter performance as results exceeded our expectations across the board,” commented Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer. “Our top-line was highlighted by mid-single digit same store sales growth as retail store comps returned to positive territory despite ongoing headwinds from COVID-19, and our e-commerce business remained strong. The combination of our innovative merchandise strategies, solid supply chain management and disciplined promotional activity fueled strong full price selling and a meaningful improvement in merchandise margin. These dynamics contributed to higher profitability year-over-year, with EPS growing more than 20% when excluding the impact of tax benefits in both years. With the fourth quarter off to a strong start, we believe we are well positioned for a solid finish to the current fiscal year.”

Seite 1 von 3
Boot Barn Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Results and Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced preliminary results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 26, 2020 in advance of its participation in the ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021. Preliminary Results for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
BABA Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders With Losses ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Domtar Corporation Announces Sale of Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
Roku TV Is No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System (OS) in U.S. and Canada
United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Authorizes Use of COVID-19 ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Holistic Industries in ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity