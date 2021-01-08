 

Meten EdtechX Announces Completion of its Offer to Exercise Warrants at a Reduced Price

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: METX) (“Meten EdtechX” or the “Company”), a leading omnichannel English language training (“ELT”) service provider in China, today announced it successfully completed a tender offer for its Warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares at a reduced exercise price of $1.40. The offer expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on January 5, 2021.

Meten EdtechX raised $6,192,286.80 in gross proceeds from the cash exercise of 4,423,062 Warrants as part of the tender offer. In addition, 2,629,812 Warrants to purchase Ordinary Shares were validly tendered for cashless exercise, resulting in the issuance of 1,364,512 Ordinary Shares.

Meten EdtechX offered its existing loyal Warrant holders the opportunity to exercise their Warrants at $1.40 from the initial Warrant exercise price at $11.50. Approximately 55.5% of the Company’s outstanding Warrants were exercised in the tender offer.

Net proceeds are anticipated to be approximately $5,730,000 after deducting information agent fees, placement agent fees and other offering expenses and are expected to primarily be used for potential acquisitions and working capital and for general corporate purposes.

Wong Heung Ming, Henry, Meten EdtechX’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “We are very pleased with the overwhelming results of our Tender Offer, and want to thank all of our loyal Warrant holders for their consideration and support. This offering is expected to improve our shareholders equity, reduce our warrant overhang and increase the institutional investors base. The net proceeds will primarily be used for general working capital purposes but may be used for potential acquisitions and invested in high growth online-business sectors. We further believe that our remaining warrant holders will be benefited by the continued reduced exercise price for the Warrants until the Company’s share price is increased.”

Following the issuance of the Ordinary Shares pursuant to the exercise of the Warrants under the Offer to Exercise the Company will have 62,662,122 Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding.

Effective January 6, 2021, the Company has temporarily reduced the exercise price of all outstanding Warrants to $2.50 per share, and has added a “full-ratchet” anti-dilution protection with respect to subsequent equity sales in which any person will be entitled to acquire ordinary shares at an effective price per share that is lower than the then exercise price of the Warrants, subject to customary exceptions (the “Temporary Reduction Period”). This reduced price and “full-ratchet” anti-dilution protection will apply to all outstanding Warrants during the Temporary Reduction Period. The Temporary Reduction Period will terminate on the later to occur of (i) the date following which the closing price of the Ordinary Shares has been equal to or greater than $3.00 per share for at least twenty (20) trading days during the preceding thirty (30) trading day period or (ii) Monday, March 7, 2021. Upon any termination of the Temporary Reduction Period, the exercise price of the outstanding Warrants will be reset to $11.50 per share and such exercise price will no longer be subject to the “full-ratchet” anti-dilution protection. The one-time full-ratchet anti-dilution protection will also terminate upon the closing of bona fide (meaning raising gross proceeds of at least $10 million) equity financing by the Company at a per share price above $2.50 during the Temporary Reduction Period.

