 

Best Buy Appoints Mario J. Marte to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 22:15  |  33   |   |   

Best Buy Co, Inc. (NYSE:BBY) today announced that Mario J. Marte, a leading e-commerce executive, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005499/en/

Photo: Best Buy

Photo: Best Buy

Marte is the Chief Financial Officer of Chewy, Inc., the leading online pet retailer whose mission is to be the most trusted and convenient online destination for pet parents (and partners) everywhere. Partnering with more than 2,000 brands and employing more than 18,000 team members, Chewy was one of the standout IPOs in 2019, an effort in which Marte played a key role.

Joining Chewy in April 2015 as Vice President of Finance and Treasury, Marte brought with him nearly two decades of business experience, including senior finance roles at Hilton Worldwide and finance and management consulting positions at American Airlines and Accenture. His in-depth professional experience has made him an expert in financial planning and analysis, treasury, strategy, risk management, and commercial and operations finance.

“Among the e-commerce retailers those of us at Best Buy admire the most, Chewy is high on the list. They have achieved a market-leading position through a clearly stated mission and a clear determination to innovate and serve their customers — and their pets — with excellence,” said Corie Barry, Best Buy’s Chief Executive Officer. “Mario has played a key role in this success story and brings to our board not just 20 years of finance experience but the kind of diverse, strategic thinking we are thrilled to have as we continue our progress toward our 2025 goals.”

“Best Buy’s mission as a company — to enrich lives — is strikingly similar to how we operate at Chewy, with both companies obsessed with serving our customers better than anyone in our respective categories,” Marte said. “Having watched Best Buy’s performance over the years and long admired its vision and executional acumen, I am honored to join the Board and to build upon the momentum generated by this impressive team.”

Marte holds a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from the University of South Florida, and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

Best Buy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Best Buy Appoints Mario J. Marte to Board of Directors Best Buy Co, Inc. (NYSE:BBY) today announced that Mario J. Marte, a leading e-commerce executive, has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
BABA Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders With Losses ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Domtar Corporation Announces Sale of Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
Roku TV Is No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System (OS) in U.S. and Canada
United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Authorizes Use of COVID-19 ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Holistic Industries in ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
3 Aktien, die du dir unter den Weihnachtsbaum legen kannst