 

Global Medical REIT Inc. Provides Business Update and Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference and the Stifel 2021 Virtual Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 22:21  |  32   |   |   

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share, provided a business update on activities completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Jeff Busch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2020 was a highly productive year for Global Medical REIT. Our business model was tested amidst a global pandemic and proved to be resilient. We finished the year strong by completing $80 million of acquisitions in the fourth quarter to reach $226 million for the year. We look forward to delivering growth and value to our shareholders in 2021 and beyond.”

Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed eight acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate 231,502 square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $79.8 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.3%. For the full year 2020, the Company completed $226.5 million of acquisitions at a 7.8% weighted average cap rate.

Lease Extensions

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company extended leases representing 7.1% of its annualized base rent (ABR) for a weighted average additional term of 9.2 years. Included in these amounts are:

  • new 10-year leases with the Company’s largest tenant Encompass Health for its 79,000 square foot facility located in Mechanicsburg, PA and its 70,000 square foot facility in Altoona, PA; and
  • an eight-year lease extension with its Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital tenant (a Kindred Healthcare joint venture) at its 53,000 square foot facility located in Oklahoma City, OK.

These lease extensions (i) reduce the Company’s 2021 expiring lease exposure to approximately 0.4% of its ABR from 5.1% of ABR as of September 30, 2020, and (ii) increased the Company’s weighted average lease term from 7.8 years as of September 30, 2020 to 8.2 years as of December 31, 2020.

Participation in 23rd Annual ICR Conference and Stifel 2021 Virtual Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference

The Company today announced that Jeffrey Busch, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman & President, Alfonzo Leon, Chief Investment Officer, and Robert Kiernan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Global Medical REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Medical REIT Inc. Provides Business Update and Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference and the Stifel 2021 Virtual Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
BABA Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders With Losses ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Domtar Corporation Announces Sale of Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
Roku TV Is No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System (OS) in U.S. and Canada
United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Authorizes Use of COVID-19 ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Holistic Industries in ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Global Medical REIT Inc. Board Declares 2020 Fourth Quarter Common and Preferred Dividends