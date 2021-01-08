Global Medical REIT Inc. Provides Business Update and Announces Participation in the 23rd Annual ICR Conference and the Stifel 2021 Virtual Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference

Jeff Busch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2020 was a highly productive year for Global Medical REIT. Our business model was tested amidst a global pandemic and proved to be resilient. We finished the year strong by completing $80 million of acquisitions in the fourth quarter to reach $226 million for the year. We look forward to delivering growth and value to our shareholders in 2021 and beyond.”

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) (the “Company” or “GMRE”), a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires purpose-built healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share, provided a business update on activities completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company completed eight acquisitions, encompassing an aggregate 231,502 square feet, for an aggregate purchase price of $79.8 million at a weighted average cap rate of 7.3%. For the full year 2020, the Company completed $226.5 million of acquisitions at a 7.8% weighted average cap rate.

Lease Extensions

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company extended leases representing 7.1% of its annualized base rent (ABR) for a weighted average additional term of 9.2 years. Included in these amounts are:

new 10-year leases with the Company’s largest tenant Encompass Health for its 79,000 square foot facility located in Mechanicsburg, PA and its 70,000 square foot facility in Altoona, PA; and

an eight-year lease extension with its Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital tenant (a Kindred Healthcare joint venture) at its 53,000 square foot facility located in Oklahoma City, OK.

These lease extensions (i) reduce the Company’s 2021 expiring lease exposure to approximately 0.4% of its ABR from 5.1% of ABR as of September 30, 2020, and (ii) increased the Company’s weighted average lease term from 7.8 years as of September 30, 2020 to 8.2 years as of December 31, 2020.

Participation in 23rd Annual ICR Conference and Stifel 2021 Virtual Seniors Housing & Healthcare Real Estate Conference

The Company today announced that Jeffrey Busch, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman & President, Alfonzo Leon, Chief Investment Officer, and Robert Kiernan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021.