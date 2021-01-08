Global Ship Lease Announces Notice for the Full Redemption of its 9.875% First Priority Secured Notes Due 2022

LONDON, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) today announced that it has issued a notice of optional full redemption for all of the currently outstanding $233,436,000 aggregate principal amount of its 9.875% First Priority Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 102.469% of the principal amount thereof (the “Redemption Price”) plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date of January 20, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). Interest on the Notes will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date. The Company intends to pay the Redemption Price using funds from the drawdown of its previously-announced $236.2 million senior secured loan facility with Hayfin Capital Management, LLP (the “Hayfin Loan”), along with cash on hand. Completion of the redemption is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent to the Hayfin Loan that would permit the Company to irrevocably deposit funds sufficient for the redemption in accordance with the requirements of the indenture governing the Notes (the “Indenture”).



A notice of optional redemption has been, or will be, sent to the registered holders of the Notes on or about January 8, 2021, pursuant to the requirements of the Indenture. All Notes must be surrendered in accordance with such notice to collect the Redemption Price plus accrued interest.

Upon completion of the redemption, all Notes will be cancelled and the Notes will no longer trade on The International Stock Exchange.

Pursuant to an agreement we entered into with KEP VI (Newco Marine) Ltd. and KIA VIII (Newco Marine) Ltd. (together, “Kelso”), both affiliates of Kelso & Company, a U.S. private equity firm, in September 2019, Kelso agreed to exercise its right to convert its 250,000 Series C Preferred Shares, representing all such shares outstanding, into Class A common shares of the Company upon the repayment in full of the Notes (the “Conversion”). In connection with the Conversion, the Company expects to issue an aggregate of 12,955,188 Class A common shares to Kelso following the Redemption Date. As the pre-conversion Series C Preferred Shares are entitled to dividends on a pari passu basis with the underlying Class A Common Shares, the Conversion results in no effective change to capital distribution rights.