 

Cadence Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 22:30  |  53   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results webcast on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer.

The webcast will begin Monday, February 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. An archive of the webcast will be available online from 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on February 22, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday, March 19, 2021, at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cadence Design Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cadence Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Webcast Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) will hold its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results webcast on Monday, February 22, 2021. Participating on the webcast will be Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, and John Wall, senior …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
BABA Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders With Losses ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Domtar Corporation Announces Sale of Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Roku TV Is No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System (OS) in U.S. and Canada
United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Authorizes Use of COVID-19 ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Holistic Industries in ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 52/20
16.12.20
Samsung Foundry Certifies Cadence System Analysis and Advanced Packaging Design Tool Flow for 2.5/3D Chip Designs