 

Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 22:30  |  44   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLRC) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7786 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call, international callers should dial (661) 378-9930. Participants should reference Solar Capital Ltd. and the participant passcode of 5479705 when prompted. A telephone replay will be available until March 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 and using the passcode 5479705. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through Solar Capital’s website, www.solarcapltd.com. To listen to the webcast, please go to the Company's website prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available soon after the call.

ABOUT SOLAR CAPITAL LTD.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. A specialty finance company with expertise in several niche markets, the Company primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans including first lien and second lien debt instruments and asset-based loans including senior secured loans collateralized on a first lien basis primarily by current assets.

Contact:

Solar Capital Ltd.
Richard Pivirotto
646-308-8770        


Solar Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Solar Capital Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLRC) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at CTIC, HC Wainwright and Noble Capital Investor Conferences
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 ...
Biofrontera announces preliminary revenue figures for the full year 2020
Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of ...
Chimerix Acquires Oncoceutics to Expand Pipeline with Late-Stage Oncology Program
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Neptune Digital Announces Symbol Change Date and Corporate Update
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Eldorado Gold Achieves 2020 Production Guidance; Appoints New Chair of the Board
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board