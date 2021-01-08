Amerant Bancorp Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call January 29, 2021

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) (the “Company”), today announced it will report fourth quarter 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29. Millar Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, and Carlos Iafigliola, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call, joined by Miguel Palacios, Chief Business Officer, that morning at 9:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results for the quarter.



The conference call will be webcast live online and may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s website, www.amerantbank.com. The live conference call may also be accessed by dialing 866-987-6807 or 630-652-5946 (international). The conference ID number is 9558279. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for approximately one month.