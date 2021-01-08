 

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Authorizes a Rights Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 23:05  |  40   |   |   

On January 7, 2021, the Board of Trustees of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (the “Fund”) authorized the filing of a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed rights offering by the Fund to its shareholders to acquire additional shares (the “Offering”). Key aspects of the Offering, including the timing and the pricing, have yet to be determined. The Board reserves the right to delay or cancel the Offering.

The proceeds from the Offering (if commenced) would allow the Fund to take advantage of new investment opportunities without having to reduce existing holdings. Increasing the assets of the Fund may also result in certain economies of scale which may lower the Fund’s fixed expenses as a percentage of average net assets.

Under the proposed Offering, each shareholder would receive one non-transferable right for each common share held on the record date. It is anticipated that at least three rights will be required to acquire one additional common share of the Fund. The subscription price will be determined at a later date and is expected to be below the Fund’s market price at that time. Shareholders of record on the record date for the Offering are expected to be entitled to oversubscribe, subject to certain limitations, for any shares not purchased by exercise of the primary subscription rights. The Fund may issue, at its discretion, up to an additional 25% of the shares available pursuant to the Offering to honor over-subscriptions. The record date for the Offering and the length of the Offering period have not yet been determined and will also be announced at a later date.

A registration statement relating to the Offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The Fund’s securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

The information in this press release is not complete and is subject to change. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus, when available, will be distributed to all eligible shareholders as of the record date of the Offering and may also be obtained free of charge by contacting Destra Capital Advisors, the Fund’s marketing and investor support services agent, at THW@destracapital.com or call (877) 855-3434.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus, when available, will contain this and other information about the Fund, and should be read carefully before investing.

Tekla Capital Management LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser, is a Boston, MA based healthcare-focused investment manager. Information regarding the Fund and Tekla Capital Management LLC can be found at www.teklacap.com.

TEKLA WORLD HEA/BEN INT SHS jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Authorizes a Rights Offering On January 7, 2021, the Board of Trustees of Tekla World Healthcare Fund (the “Fund”) authorized the filing of a preliminary registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed rights offering by the Fund to its …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
BABA Final Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Alibaba Group Holding Limited Shareholders With Losses ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
Domtar Corporation Announces Sale of Personal Care Business to American Industrial Partners for ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Preliminary Snapshot
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Roku TV Is No. 1 Selling Smart TV Operating System (OS) in U.S. and Canada
United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Authorizes Use of COVID-19 ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Holistic Industries in ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Paid Distribution
31.12.20
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Paid Distribution
31.12.20
Tekla World Healthcare Fund Paid Distribution
31.12.20
Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution