 

CitiDirect BE Earns Top Ranking in Greenwich Associates Study

CitiDirect BE, Citi's institutional online and mobile banking platform, achieved the top ranking in Greenwich Associates’ 2020 Digital Banking Benchmarking study. This marks the fifteenth consecutive year that Citi received the best-of-class ranking among a distinguished group of both global and regional competitors.

The annual survey, one of the most recognized benchmarking studies in the institutional banking space, assesses the key features and functionality that define "Best of Breed" digital banking platforms. It includes more than 50 evaluation factors and some 1600 sub-criteria, spanning from cross-product integration and navigability to online support and education to user administration and fraud prevention.

Greenwich Associates’ evaluation of Citi’s capabilities encompassed its entire portfolio of integrated digital institutional banking solutions, including the CitiDirect BE banking platform and CitiDirect BE Mobile; CitiConnect connectivity suite, including SWIFT, file sharing, API and ERP integration solutions; CitiFX Pulse; and supporting services, such as digital onboarding. This year’s evaluation also included over 200 new criteria spanning areas such as multibank capabilities, supply chain services, virtual account capabilities and active investment services.

“We continue to invest heavily in new capabilities and enhance existing solutions, which have been invaluable to our clients during this pandemic year. Receiving top rankings in the Greenwich Associates Digital Banking Benchmarking study is a testament to our commitment to investing in innovation to deliver market-leading solutions,” said Tapodyuti Bose, Global Head of Digital Channels and Data, with Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions. “A key factor in achieving these goals is engaging clients in our innovation process, and we are proud to share this award with them. Co-creating with clients, strategic fintech partners and industry associations, enables us to develop new features and services that help our clients manage and simplify their operations in new ways, while also providing them the flexibility to respond to the shifting digital demands of their businesses – both today and in the years to come.”

