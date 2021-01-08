Salvatore Milia to Join CLC Board of Directors and Lead R&D Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that Salvatore Milia will be appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors after recently receiving clearance from Health Canada to enter this capacity. Additionally, the Company intends to launch a research and development (“R&D”) committee under the leadership of Mr. Milia whose background is in building large-scale information technology systems, an acumen that can be applied to CLC’s plans to incorporate smart monitoring technology into its vertically-integrated cannabis cultivation workflows. Having designed, implemented, and managed technical systems and networks for one of Canada’s first non-bank credit card gateways as well as for the Conservative Party of Canada, the Company’s management believes Mr. Milia’s experience with infrastructures in sensitive and highly regulated environments could help CLC in further improving its crop yields and consistency.



After initially forecasting a harvest of 15,000 kg / 33,000 lb from the Company’s inaugural growing season last year, CLC ultimately produced a total of 32,500 kg / 71,650 lb of dried cannabis for the 2020 growing season. This crop consisted of eight proprietary cannabis strains, all specifically engineered to be grown outdoors by sunlight. As detailed in the Company’s September 3, 2020 press release, one method used by CLC to monitor the integrity of each plant is flying a remote-controlled drone with sensors to gauge a plant’s health and hydration as well as to detect potential concerns. Mr. Milia plans on integrating similar forms of monitoring technology throughout CLC’s facility in the Christina Lake region of British Columbia, with corresponding data reporting and analysis procedures as a form of quality assurance. The Company anticipates these tactics could contribute to maximizing output in future growing seasons and utilize insights to refine CLC’s proprietary strain formulations as well as its standard operating procedures for cultivation.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94fd03b0-4ba5-4277 ...

Multispectral map of the Company’s grounds in the Christina Lake region of British Columbia, showing how CLC’s cannabis plants are currently monitored. Each dot represents an image capture point on the path of the Company’s survey drone. The “heatmap” overlay provides insights about the health of a cluster of plants, with good overall health indicated by a bright shade of green. As shown in the upper-right inset, individual plants can be targeted on demand to allow potential areas of concern to be scrutinized.