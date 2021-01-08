 

ERES REIT Announces Timing of Year-End 2020 Results & Conference Call

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES REIT") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 after markets close on:

Tuesday, February 23, 2021

A conference call hosted by Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer and the ERES REIT management team to discuss the results will be held on:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Local / International: (416) 406-0743
North American Toll Free: (800) 898-3989
Passcode: 8612870#

A slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available an hour and a half prior to the conference call. To view the slides, access the ERES REIT website at www.eresreit.com click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. Please log on at least 15 minutes before the call commences.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are local / international (905) 694-9451 or North American toll free (800) 408-3053. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 7342129#. The Instant Replay will be available until midnight, March 21, 2021. The call and accompanying slides will also be archived on the ERES REIT website at www.eresreit.com. For more information about ERES REIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com.

ABOUT ERES REIT
ERES REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES REIT’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES REIT is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES REIT owns a portfolio of 139 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,047 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.

ERES REIT
Mr. Phillip Burns
Chief Executive Officer
(416) 354-0167
 ERES REIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009

