Pieridae COO Departs Company

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (PEA.TO) today announced Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) Tim de Freitas has left the Company effective immediately to pursue other endeavours.

“On behalf of Pieridae Energy Limited, I would like to thank Tim for his past contributions, particularly during the purchase of the Shell assets in the fall of 2019, and we wish him well in the future,” said Pieridae CEO Alfred Sorensen.

Sorensen will assume COO responsibilities on an interim basis and will work closely with the Operations team to continue to ensure the safe, reliable operation of Pieridae’s assets.

The Company will begin the search for a new COO during the first quarter of 2021 and will look at both internal and external candidates to fill the position.

Founded in 2011, Pieridae, a majority Canadian owned corporation based in Calgary, is focused on the development of integrated energy-related activities, from the exploration and extraction of natural gas to the development, construction and operation of the Goldboro LNG facility and the production of LNG for sale to Europe and other markets. Pieridae is on the leading edge of the re-integration of the LNG value chain in North America. After completion of all the transactions disclosed in this news release, Pieridae has 157,641,871 common shares issued and outstanding which trade on the TSX (“PEA.TO”).

