UMH PROPERTIES, INC. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ALABAMA MANUFACTURED HOME COMMUNITY

FREEHOLD, NJ, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) announced that it closed on the acquisition of a manufactured home community located in Dothan, Alabama for a total purchase price of approximately $4.6 million. This community contains 195 developed homesites, of which approximately 37% are occupied. It is situated on approximately 33 acres.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “UMH has performed exceptionally well during one of the most difficult economic cycles our country has ever experienced. Our rent collections have remained at or near pre-pandemic levels all year and demand for rentals and sales has been strong. This strong performance has given us the confidence to take our proven business plan and implement it in new markets.”