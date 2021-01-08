 

Ero Copper files Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: ERO) announces that it has filed the 2020 Technical Report for the NX Gold Mine for the increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources previously announced on November 24, 2020.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company’s website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp, headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., is focused on copper production growth from the Vale do Curaçá Property, located in Bahia, Brazil. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, MCSA, 100% owner of the Vale do Curaçá Property with over 40 years of operating history in the region. The Company currently mines copper ore from the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines. In addition to the Vale do Curaçá Property, MCSA owns 100% of the Boa Esperança development project, an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil and the Company owns 97.6% of the NX Gold Mine, an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Additional information on the Company and its operations, including technical reports on the Vale do Curaçá, Boa Esperança and NX Gold properties, can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ERO COPPER CORP.

  
Signed: “David Strang”

 		For further information contact:
David Strang, CEO Makko DeFilippo, President
  (604) 429-9244
  info@erocopper.com

