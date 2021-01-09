Q-Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) has granted a total of 1,040,000 stock options to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.26 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Q-Gold Resources (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF, FRA: QX9G) is a publicly traded Canada-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario and for silver at the Surupana Property in the silver-rich altiplano region of Peru.

Evan Veryard,

evan.veryard@qgoldresources.com

evan.veryard@qgoldresources.com

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding the stock option grant and beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. In particular, the company cautions that the completion of the proposed acquisitions cannot be predicted with certainty, and that there can be no assurance at this time that the proposed acquisitions will be completed in the manner noted above or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, as well as other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

