 

US Lighting Group Plans to Expand the Company’s Portfolio to Manufacture Recreational Vehicles for the RV Market

The US Lighting Group started 2021 off with the intent to form a new business entity, Cortes Campers, in line with its 2021 Strategic Business plan. Cortes Campers will manufacture RV travel trailers and campers with the highest quality aluminized fiberglass construction. The company’s CEO, Paul Spivak, has Patents Pending for the new revolutionary RV travel trailer and camper designs, and fully integrated carbon fiber chassis impervious to corrosion. cortescampers.com

EUCLID, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) announced today the company intends to form a new business entity, Cortes Campers, to enter the RV manufacturing market. Cortes Campers will manufacture a new line of Monoshell travel trailers and campers and sell them through the company’s own Dealer network with exclusive licensed distributors in the United States.    

“The US Lighting Group is delighted to announce the first step in implementing its 2021 Strategic Business plan to grow the business by establishing a new company, Cortes Campers, to manufacture true four-season recreational travel trailers and campers. The new RVs will be handcrafted from aerospace materials for exceptional weight, strength and thermal properties. The exterior design features the Cortes Campers honeycomb Monoshell core, made from biaxial aluminized fiberglass material, carbon fiber and marine-grade gelcoats,” said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group.

Mr. Spivak continues, “The idea was conceived to form Cortes Campers when we visited RV OEM companies to sell our innovative RV Energy Management System. We soon realized there was an untapped opportunity to manufacture recreational vehicles with higher quality materials and workmanship, and no wood in the construction. Cortes Campers is well underway with its new designs and fabrication for three styles of its travel trailers, a truck camper, and off-road tear drop camper. Having Cortes Campers join the US Lighting Group in the future will have positive benefits for the US Lighting Group stakeholders and a great opportunity to grow the business.” 

Cortes Campers patent pending designs features a single-piece, molded fiberglass honeycomb Monoshell design with a luxurious interior, installed safety features with electronic monitoring systems and multi-functional power management system designed by Intellitronix Corporation. intellitronix.com

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corp

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact
US Lighting Group
1148 East 222nd Street
Euclid, OH 44117 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com


Disclaimer

