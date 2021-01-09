 

McEwen Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.01.2021, 00:56  |  48   |   |   

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to announce a financing to fund development of the Froome deposit, which is expected to reach commercial production in Q4 2021, located at the Fox Complex in the Timmins region of Ontario.

The financing consists of a US$11,821,000 (Cdn$15,000,000) private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 11,628,000 flow-through common shares (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) priced at US$1.02 (Cdn$1.29) per flow-through common share (the “Offering Price”) led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation as agent and sole bookrunner. The Offering is expected to close on or before January 28, 2021 (the “Closing”) and is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from the TSX and NYSE.

The proceeds of this Offering will be used exclusively for qualifying Canadian Development Expenditures (CDE) on McEwen’s properties in the Timmins region.

This press release is not an offer of common shares for sale in the United States. The common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the US. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and applicable U.S. state securities laws. McEwen will not make any public offering of the securities in the United States. The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Seite 1 von 2
McEwen Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McEwen Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to announce a financing to fund development of the Froome deposit, which is expected to reach commercial production in Q4 2021, located at the Fox …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at CTIC, HC Wainwright and Noble Capital Investor Conferences
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 ...
Biofrontera announces preliminary revenue figures for the full year 2020
Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of ...
Chimerix Acquires Oncoceutics to Expand Pipeline with Late-Stage Oncology Program
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Neptune Digital Announces Symbol Change Date and Corporate Update
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
SAGA PURE ASA: Share Capital Increase Registered
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
McEwen Mining: Updated Gold Bar Resource and Reserve Estimates
04.01.21
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
02.01.21
Rallye-Alarm bei Gold Aktie: Bahnbrechende Bohrergebnisse und neues Hoch zum Abschluss des Jahres! Übernahme immer wahrscheinlicher!
31.12.20
McEwen Mining Closes Flow-Through Financing
31.12.20
McEwen Mining: Fenix Project Feasibility Study
24.12.20
McEwen Mining Mourns the Loss of Director, Dr. Leanne Baker
18.12.20
McEwen Mining Upsizes Flow-Through Financing
17.12.20
McEwen Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
1.667
McEwen Mining
02.01.21
4
McEwen Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing