 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Magnite, Inc. (“Magnite” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MGNI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 7, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a research report alleging that the Company's "investors are being misguided by Magnite's growth prospects and see 25%-50% downside" and that Magnite "continued to mask challenges with inaccurate financial reporting." The report further stated that “evidence shows Magnite is running two separate businesses, yet only reporting one operating segment, allowing it to bury clarity into its struggles.”

On this news, Magnite's stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 6%, to close at $25.61 per share on January 7, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Magnite securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Disclaimer

