 

STEP Energy Services Ltd. Provides Updated Outlook & to Attend at the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) is pleased to provide an updated outlook, and to announce that it will be attending the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference, held virtually January 20-22, 2021.

UPDATED OUTLOOK

STEP is pleased to provide an update on its outlook for its Canadian and U.S. operations. Heading into 2021, STEP continues to expect high utilization in the first quarter, and is now expecting its activity levels to remain high into the second quarter. STEP is well positioned to capitalize on this improving outlook, and expects to reactivate a fourth fracturing spread in Canada, and second fracturing spread in the U.S., to meet its anticipated client needs. STEP anticipates having the following active units in the first quarter 2021:

Region Service Line Available Active – Q4, 2020 Anticipated - Q1, 2021
Canada

 Coiled Tubing Services 16 units 5 units 7 units
Fracturing Services 282,500 Horsepower1 3 spreads 4 spreads
U.S.

 Coiled Tubing Services 13 units 5 units 8 units
Fracturing Services 207,500 Horsepower 1 spread 2 spreads

1 Reflects total available horsepower as at September 30, 2020, and includes 15,000 HP that STEP has available for deployment (some of which may require capital for maintenance and refurbishment)

While industry uncertainty, the effect of COVID-19, and pricing pressure in the U.S. continues, STEP is encouraged by the increased requests for its services over these periods. We will continue to monitor industry conditions and adjust our business accordingly.

WESTERN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Regan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at 2:10pm MST on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

A copy of the conference presentation will be available on STEP’s website at www.stepenergyservices.com/investors under the “Reports, Presentations & Key Dates” section prior to the event.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this Press Release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to the expectations of management about future events, results of operations and STEP’s future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipated”, “continue”, “expect”, “forecast”, “outlook”, “improving”, “positioned”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. While STEP believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this Press Release are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and may prove to be incorrect and should not be unduly relied upon.

