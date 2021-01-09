 

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Equity Investment in VISEN Pharmaceuticals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.01.2021, 01:39  |  99   |   |   

– Advances Vision 3x3 to extend global clinical and commercial reach –

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to create product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today announced an equity investment of $12.5 million in VISEN Pharmaceuticals (VISEN) as part of VISEN’s $150 million Series B financing.

“Our relationship with VISEN is a key element of our Vision 3x3 strategy to extend the global reach of our TransCon endocrinology rare disease product candidates and improve patients’ lives around the world,” said Jan Mikkelsen, President and CEO at Ascendis Pharma. “Since VISEN’s inception in 2018, the company has made significant progress on its clinical activities in Greater China, which we believe will enable us to get our products to patients worldwide as soon as possible.”

In 2018, Ascendis granted VISEN exclusive rights to develop and commercialize TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin), TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP in Greater China and received 50 percent ownership of VISEN’s issued and outstanding shares. Following VISEN’s Series B financing, Ascendis retains approximately 44 percent of VISEN’s issued and outstanding shares. As a result, Ascendis expects to recognize a non-cash gain in the first quarter of 2021.

Concurrent with the closing of the Series B financing, Michael Wolff Jensen, Chairman, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Ascendis, became a member of VISEN’s board and serves as Chairman. Mr. Mikkelsen also will continue to serve on VISEN’s board.

“I look forward to joining the VISEN board and to working with the talented management team to accelerate the clinical pipeline of investigational TransCon drug candidates,” said Mr. Jensen.

About VISEN Pharmaceuticals

VISEN Pharmaceuticals is committed to the treatment of endocrine-related diseases, introducing the world’s leading treatment methods and drugs into the China market and hoping to provide more Chinese patients quick access to the world's most advanced and reliable treatment solutions.

In 2018, VISEN Pharmaceuticals (VISEN) was formed by Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) and an investor syndicate led by Vivo Capital (along with participation by Sofinnova Ventures), to develop and commercialize endocrinology therapies in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

Seite 1 von 3
Ascendis Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Equity Investment in VISEN Pharmaceuticals – Advances Vision 3x3 to extend global clinical and commercial reach – COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Ocugen Inc. to Present at CTIC, HC Wainwright and Noble Capital Investor Conferences
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 ...
Biofrontera announces preliminary revenue figures for the full year 2020
Blink Charging Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock for Gross Proceeds of ...
Chimerix Acquires Oncoceutics to Expand Pipeline with Late-Stage Oncology Program
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $88.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Neptune Digital Announces Symbol Change Date and Corporate Update
SAGA PURE ASA: Share Capital Increase Registered
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Participation in 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
30.12.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Filing of Investigational New Drug Application to Initiate TransCon TLR7/8 Agonist Clinical Program
14.12.20
Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Planned Board Transition