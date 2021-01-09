Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Equity Investment in VISEN Pharmaceuticals

“Our relationship with VISEN is a key element of our Vision 3x3 strategy to extend the global reach of our TransCon endocrinology rare disease product candidates and improve patients’ lives around the world,” said Jan Mikkelsen, President and CEO at Ascendis Pharma. “Since VISEN’s inception in 2018, the company has made significant progress on its clinical activities in Greater China, which we believe will enable us to get our products to patients worldwide as soon as possible.”

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to create product candidates that address unmet medical needs, today announced an equity investment of $12.5 million in VISEN Pharmaceuticals (VISEN) as part of VISEN’s $150 million Series B financing.

In 2018, Ascendis granted VISEN exclusive rights to develop and commercialize TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin), TransCon PTH and TransCon CNP in Greater China and received 50 percent ownership of VISEN’s issued and outstanding shares. Following VISEN’s Series B financing, Ascendis retains approximately 44 percent of VISEN’s issued and outstanding shares. As a result, Ascendis expects to recognize a non-cash gain in the first quarter of 2021.

Concurrent with the closing of the Series B financing, Michael Wolff Jensen, Chairman, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of Ascendis, became a member of VISEN’s board and serves as Chairman. Mr. Mikkelsen also will continue to serve on VISEN’s board.

“I look forward to joining the VISEN board and to working with the talented management team to accelerate the clinical pipeline of investigational TransCon drug candidates,” said Mr. Jensen.

About VISEN Pharmaceuticals

VISEN Pharmaceuticals is committed to the treatment of endocrine-related diseases, introducing the world’s leading treatment methods and drugs into the China market and hoping to provide more Chinese patients quick access to the world's most advanced and reliable treatment solutions.

In 2018, VISEN Pharmaceuticals (VISEN) was formed by Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) and an investor syndicate led by Vivo Capital (along with participation by Sofinnova Ventures), to develop and commercialize endocrinology therapies in Greater China, which includes mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.