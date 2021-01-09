 

BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering at $1.50

09.01.2021   

Emerging leader in cannabis-infused beverages BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a $5M capital injection, including a fully-subscribed C$3.5M above market offering. 2.33M units (the “Units) were offered in the non-brokered private placement, at an offering price of $1.50 per Unit, to raise gross proceeds of C$3.5 million (the “Offering). The Company also announced that it has received C$1.5M in proceeds from the voluntary exercise of stock options.

BevCanna confirmed that this financing will replace the previously announced $5M unit offering. Due of the significant progress made on key initiatives and subsequent increase in the Company’s current share value in past months, investor demand has prompted the Board to cancel the now well below market financing at $0.50, and instead to close on a more favourable above market fully-subscribed offering of $1.50.

“We’re extremely pleased with the progress that we’ve made on our key initiatives over the past quarter, and how positively investors have responded to our growth and future outlook,” said Marcello Leone, Chief Executive Officer at BevCanna. “This vote of confidence in BevCanna’s future is allowing us to offer equity at terms favourable to both current and prospective shareholders. These funds will provide the capital for BevCanna to move ahead with our ongoing domestic and international expansion, and to continue our transformation into a comprehensive health and wellness company, offering a full range of plant-based beverage and natural health products through multiple distribution channels, in global markets.”

The aggregate proceeds will be used to provide additional working capital for a number of key growth initiatives, including:

  • Acceleration of BevCanna’s white-label and in-house brand product commercialization strategy for Canada. The Company is in the final stage of receipt of their Standard Processing License from Health Canada, which will enable BevCanna to begin production at their manufacturing facility and begin selling its products through licensed Canadian retailers.
  • BevCanna’s upcoming acquisition of functional beverage manufacturer Naturo Group Inc., (“Naturo”) including the company’s flagship TRACE Beverage brand and the company’s proprietary Health Canada-approved plant-based fulvic and humic formulation
  • Development of the recently acquired Pure Therapy direct-to-consumer nutraceutical and hemp-CBD ecommerce brand and platform, through which BevCanna is expanding and launching proprietary plant-based natural products directly into the global health and wellness market, including the burgeoning U.S. CBD market. The Company continues to invest in new products and customer acquisition.
  • Evaluation of prospective international & domestic M&A opportunities

The resulting transformation of the infused beverage expert into a comprehensive health and wellness brand will create the only fully licensed, in-house and white-label beverage manufacturing company that distributes both conventional and cannabis-based beverage and wellness products, and will have access to global, multi-channel distribution networks of traditional and cannabis sales channels.

