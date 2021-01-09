 

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GDRX

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.01.2021, 20:45  |  22   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) between September 23, 2020 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 16, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GoodRx investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the GoodRx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2011.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

The GoodRx class action lawsuit alleges that, at the time of the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), unbeknownst to investors, Amazon.com, Inc. was developing and would soon introduce its own online and mobile prescription medication ordering and fulfillment service that would directly compete with GoodRx. Defendants timed the IPO so that it was priced before Amazon announced its online pharmaceutical business to facilitate the IPO and create artificial demand for the common shares sold therein, as well to maximize the amount of money the Company and the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO. According to the GoodRx class action lawsuit, given defendants’ knowledge of Amazon’s intention to enter the online pharmaceutical business, their statements in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period about GoodRx’s competitive position were materially false and/or misleading when made and caused GoodRx Class A common stock to trade at artificially inflated prices of more than $64 per share during the Class Period.

Then on November 17, 2020, just weeks after GoodRx completed its IPO, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings, a Prime Rx plan and a discount card program, which, among other things, would compete directly with GoodRx’s platform by making it “simple for customers to compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery, all in one place.” In response to this news, the price of GoodRx Class A common stock declined 23%, from $46.72 per share to $36.21 per share by market close on November 17, 2020, damaging investors.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 16, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2011.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

GoodRx Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GDRX Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) between September 23, 2020 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important February 16, 2021 lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
QUANTUMSCAPE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Veolia Environnement: Release of the First Supplement to the Base Prospectus of the “Euro Medium Term Notes” ...
CitiDirect BE Earns Top Ranking in Greenwich Associates Study
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Behalf of ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Ellington Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends, and Announces Estimated Book Value Per ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Magnite, Inc. and Encourages ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against uCloudlink Group Inc. and ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
GoodRx to Present Virtually at Upcoming Investor Conferences
01.01.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Has Been Filed Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 16, 2021
29.12.20
GDRX Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 16, 2021
28.12.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)
24.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Has Been Filed Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before February 16, 2021
23.12.20
ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action– GDRX
23.12.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Investors
23.12.20
Federman & Sherwood Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRX Holdings, Inc.
22.12.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Investors
22.12.20
GoodRx Celebrated for Culture and Leadership With Four Comparably Awards