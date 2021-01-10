Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in Market Capitalization Over Next Five Years

New 5-Year Strategy: P 5 x25 Alnylam ended last year exceeding all metrics for its Alnylam 2020 strategy, with 4 marketed products (versus 3), 12 clinical programs (versus 10), 6 of which are in late-stage development (versus 4), across 4 strategic therapeutic areas (versus 3).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced its new 5-year strategy “ Alnylam P 5 x25 ” focused on the Company’s planned transition to a top-5 biotech (measured by market capitalization) in the next 5 years through: sustainable innovation yielding transformative medicines for rare and common diseases for patients around the world and delivery of exceptional financial performance. Alnylam P 5 x25 extends the Company’s decade-long heritage of providing longer term, 5-year business strategy guidance, the most recent of which was known as Alnylam 2020 . In addition, Alnylam today reported preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2020 global net product revenues for ONPATTRO and GIVLAARI and provided additional updates on the Company’s commercial launches, including initial OXLUMO demand.

The Company’s Alnylam P5x25 strategy is aimed at Alnylam’s transition to a top 5 biotech company, as measured by market capitalization, over the next 5 years.

Specifically, the Company intends to end 2025 with the following profile**:

Patients : Over 0.5 million on Alnylam RNAi therapeutics globally

: Over 0.5 million on Alnylam RNAi therapeutics globally Products : 6 or more marketed products in rare and prevalent diseases

: 6 or more marketed products in rare and prevalent diseases Pipeline : Over 20 clinical programs, with 10 or more in late stages and 4 or more INDs per year

: Over 20 clinical programs, with 10 or more in late stages and 4 or more INDs per year Performance : ≥40% revenue CAGR through YE 2025

: ≥40% revenue CAGR through YE 2025 Profitability: Achieve sustainable non-GAAP profitability within the period

“We executed well on our Alnylam 2020 strategy, exceeding all pre-set metrics and transitioning into a global, multi-product commercial company with a robust clinical pipeline and an organic product engine delivering sustainable innovation, a profile that has rarely been achieved in biotech history. It was especially gratifying to cap 2020 with positive Phase 3 HELIOS-A results for vutrisiran, which is set to become our 5th RNAi therapeutic to reach the market, if approved,” said John Maraganore, Ph.D., CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. “We are now thrilled to launch our new chapter with Alnylam P5x25, which is aimed at Alnylam’s planned transition to a top 5 biotech in market capitalization based on a proven and high-yielding technology for disruptive medical innovation and a foundational track record of commercial execution. Indeed, with Alnylam P5x25, we expect to sustainably and organically create and commercialize transformative rare and common disease medicines benefiting hundreds of thousands of patients around the world while delivering strong financial performance and profitability, resulting in a leading biotech profile.”