 

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important February 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – OTGLY, OTGLF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.01.2021, 19:15  |  36   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) between January 16, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important February 22, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the first filed securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for CD Projekt investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the CD Projekt class action, go http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2010.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or PlayStation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 22, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2010.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important February 22 Deadline in Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – OTGLY, OTGLF Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) between January 16, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important February 22, 2021 lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. Investors of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Humanigen and EVERSANA Announce Partnership to Support the Launch and Commercialization of ...
Lenovo Introduces the ThinkReality A3 — The Most Versatile Smart Glasses Ever Designed for the ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important February 22 Deadline ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity