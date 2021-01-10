 

DGAP-Adhoc Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.01.2021, 21:05  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration

10-Jan-2021 / 21:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Haibach (near Aschaffenburg), 10 January 2021 - Due to over-indebtedness of the company, the management board of Adler Modemärkte AG (ISIN DE000A1H8MU) today resolved to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration pursuant to Section 270a of the German Insolvency Code with the local court of Aschaffenburg.
The aim of the self-administration is to restructure the company by means of an insolvency plan. The business operations of Adler Modemärkte AG will be continued in their entirety under the supervision of a custodian (Sachwalter). The management board will continue to have the power of administration and disposition. For its support, the management board today has appointed the lawyer Dr. Christian Gerloff of the law firm Gerloff Liebler Rechtsanwälte, who is a proven expert in restructuring and insolvency cases, as general representative.
The insolvency application is triggered by the significant revenue losses caused by the ongoing closure of almost all stores since mid of December 2020 as a result of the renewed COVID-19 lockdown. Despite intensive efforts, the company was unable to close the resulting liquidity gap through a capital injection from state support funds or investors.
Adler Mode GmbH, Adler Orange GmbH & Co. KG and Adler Orange Verwaltung GmbH, each wholly-owned subsidiaries of Adler Modemärkte AG, today also resolved to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration at the local court of Aschaffenburg. The management of these companies will also be supported by Dr. Christian Gerloff as general representative. Other domestic and all foreign subsidiaries of Adler Modemärkte AG are not affected and continue their business operations without any changes.
  Adler Modemärkte AG press enquiries and investor relations: Peter Dietz
Media und Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 6021 633 1828
E-mail: investorrelations@adler.de


 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Adler Modemärkte AG:
Adler Modemärkte AG, headquartered in Haibach near Aschaffenburg, Germany, is one of Germany's largest and most important textile retailers. In 2019, the Group generated revenue of €495.4 million and EBITDA of €70.3 million. As at 30 September 2020, ADLER employed a workforce of around 3,350 and currently operates 171 stores, 142 of which are located in Germany, 24 in Austria, three in Luxembourg, two in Switzerland, plus an online shop. The Company focuses on large-space concepts offering in excess of 1,400 m2 of retail space. With its many own brands and select external brands, ADLER offers a highly diverse product range. Thanks to more than 70 years of tradition and strong customer loyalty, ADLER considers itself to be the market leader within its target group of affluent customers aged 55 and over.
For more information: www.adlermode-unternehmen.com; www.adlermode.com
 

10-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG
Industriestraße Ost 1-7
63808 Haibach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6021 633 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6021 633 1299
E-mail: info@adler.de
Internet: www.adlermode.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8MU2
WKN: A1H8MU
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159553

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1159553  10-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159553&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Adler Modemaerkte Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration DGAP-Ad-hoc: Adler Modemärkte AG / Key word(s): Insolvency Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration 10-Jan-2021 / 21:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Application for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung (deutsch)
21:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
21:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown compels ADLER to apply for the opening of insolvency proceedings in self-administration
21:06 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung (deutsch)
21:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:15 Uhr
567
Adler oder Geier-Sturzflug?